Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Secret Substance Abuse Struggle: 'It Just Started Gradually Happening'

Ed Sheeran has secretly been battling substance abuse.

The hitmaker admitted this for an upcoming appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show. According to Sheeran, his sudden rise to fame had a dark impact on his life. Oh no!

The Shape Of You singer explained:

"I think you need to, when you get into the industry, adjust to it — and I didn't adjust because I was constantly working on tour. And all the pitfalls that people read about, I just found myself slipping into all of them. Mostly, like, substance abuse… I never touched anything. I started slipping into it, and that's why I took a year off and buggered off."

Before you rush to any judgements about Ed's recent bicycle accident, the Grammy winner noted that music and girlfriend Cherry Seaborn helped him get his head on straight. He continued:

"I focused on work, and I can't work under the influence, I can't write songs under the influence, I can't perform under the influence — so the more I worked the less [that happened]. I've worked my whole life to get to where I am and you can't lose that over something that you do in your spare time… I didn't really notice it was happening. It just started gradually happening, and then some people took me to one side and were like, 'Calm yourself down'… It's all fun to begin with, it all starts off as a party and then you're doing it on your own and it's not, so that was a wake-up call and taking a year off."

Oooooh, okay. That explains Taylor Swift's bestie's hiatus. As for Ed's love life, he couldn't be more in love with Miz Seaborn. The A-lister added:

"We live together now, and I think that was a real help grounding me. I was a 25-year-old in the music industry on tour so I just needed someone to balance me out."

Awwwww! We're glad Ed is in a much healthier place these days!

Keep up the good work, bud.

