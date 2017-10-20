Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Pink Ed Sheeran Demi Lovato PerezTV
Home >> Bookz, Gabrielle Union, Sex, Dwyane Wade, Buttz >> Gabrielle Union Tells Young Women To Get Their Ass Eaten — And MORE Celebs Who LOVE Having Their Salad Tossed!

Gabrielle Union Tells Young Women To Get Their Ass Eaten — And MORE Celebs Who LOVE Having Their Salad Tossed!

10/20/2017 6:59 PM ET | Filed under: BookzGabrielle UnionSexDwyane WadeButtz

no title

A lot of people love a good tossed salad. Yet for many it's still so taboo.

So it's only every now and then we hear a celeb actually talking about being into eating ass. Or in the case of Gabrielle Union, getting that booty licked.

The Being Mary Jane star stopped by Sway's Universe to talk about her new book, We're Going To Need More Wine. While there she touched on a point from the book in which she spoke to young women about sexual reciprocity:

"While a lot of women do enjoy providing fellatio, for sure there needs to be some cunnilingus… And then ask him to eat your ass. … If you're going to be offering blow jobs willy nilly there should be some pleasure you experience in return. It's only fair."

Amen, gurl! Gives a whole new meaning to "Dwyane Wade takes it to the hole" though! Ha!

Ch-ch-check out the other stars who love a good salad tossing (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Admittedly Love Eating Ass & Having Their Salad Tossed!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Admittedly Love Eating Ass & Having Their Salad Tossed!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Admittedly Love Eating Ass & Having Their Salad Tossed!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Admittedly Love Eating Ass & Having Their Salad Tossed!"

CLICK HERE to view "Celebs Who Admittedly Love Eating Ass & Having Their Salad Tossed!"

[Image via Charlie Steffens/FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Dirty Messages Hidden In Disney Films!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Best Dressed List
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Emmy Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
Stephen King Movie Adaptations RANKED From Best To Worst!
View Pics »
Next story »
Puerto Rico Evacuees Being Forced To Abandon Their Pets!