Harvey Weinstein Rants About Conspiracy Theories Against Him & Even Falls Asleep In Sex Addiction Rehab Sessions

It sounds like Harvey Weinstein might be in serious denial in rehab!

While the movie producer voluntarily admitted himself in what is actually an intensive outpatient facility, which allows him to stay at a hotel some nights, it's being reported he's gone off over the allegations of sexual assault and rape, according to Page Six.

As we previously reported, more stars have continued to come out about their own interactions with The Weinstein Company cofounder, like Lupita Nyong'o most recently sharing her own massage incident.

But in his group therapy sessions, the 65-year-old continues to insist each sexual interaction was consensual, and has become hostile.

A source dished:

"In one group therapy session, Harvey arrived 15 minutes late. Then, when it was his turn to speak, he launched into a speech about how this is all a conspiracy against him."

He also continues to be attached to his phone, despite it being banned, and is claimed to have even fallen asleep while others are speaking in therapy:

"Harvey fell asleep in his chair. He was only woken up by the ringing of his smuggled mobile phone [which is banned at the facility] . . . Harvey jolted awake, jumped up, immediately took the call and then ran out of the room."

This was as far as Tuesday, as an insider spilled Harvey has individual therapy now instead of group sessions "for obvious reasons." A therapist is also said to accompany him at all times.

Echoing the other source's statements, this confidant admitted Weinstein maintains his innocence:

"He insists he never raped or assaulted anyone, and that all the encounters were consensual. He realizes he has acted like an a–hole, but he still insists he's not a rapist. He does have his phone, but when he is in therapy, he has to give it to someone else. The characterization of what he said and what happened at the group session isn't true."

Interesting.

