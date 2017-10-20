New Details Into Harvey Weinstein Being Difficult In Treatment: 'He Doesn't Think He Needs Rehab'

Harvey Weinstein's treatment amid his sexual harassment and assault scandal is NOT going well!

With reports revealing the disgraced producer isn't taking it seriously, it's being said he's become difficult in facing his issues "head-on."

A source told People the 65-year-old is staying at a luxury hotel in Arizona while attending the outpatient sessions, but still:

"He's not listening to anyone. He agreed to treatment, but he doesn't think he needs rehab."

A different insider disagrees, saying Harvey "wants help":

"His team set him up at a secure place to get him the help he needs — he knows and wants help."

Unfortunately for him, reports of him being hostile in group sessions by ranting about conspiracy theories against him, being rude by showing up late, falling asleep while others are talking, and accepting phone calls on his banned cell phone aren't going for him.

The source continued, adding "he is making plans to return to LA in the near future."

That might explain why "he is focused on business and in constant contact with people," as the confidant continued to spill.

He sounds delusional.

Especially as the LAPD is opening an investigation as two new women have accused him of rape.

