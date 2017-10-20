Harvey Weinstein Put On Blast By Yet ANOTHER Accuser: He 'Forced My Hand Onto His Penis'

Another name has been added to Harvey Weinstein's already lengthy list of victims.

On Friday, during a press conference with famed attorney Gloria Allred, former actress Heather Kerr spoke out about the sexual misconduct she suffered at the hands of the indie movie mogul. In her recent statement, Kerr claims the disgraced producer "forced [her] hand on his penis."

Truly disgusting. Apparently, the alleged encounter took place back in 1989 when Heather worked part time for Harvey's entertainment business manager. After Weinstein offered to meet with the aspiring actress, the twosome met up at an office space in Los Angeles.

Per Heather's account, Weinstein tried to inform Kerr of "how things worked in Hollywood" and asked her if she was "good." At first Heather thought the Hollywood heavyweight was talking about her acting ability, but sadly, soon realized his question had sexual undertones.

She explained:

"I offered to provide him with a reel of my acting work. He had this sly, sleazy smile on his face and the fact that he was sitting so close to me on this couch … I started to get a sick feeling in my stomach. The next thing I knew he had unzipped his fly and pulled out his penis. My heart started pounding. My mind started racing. How do I deal with this? How do I get out of this? Am I going to get out of this? How is this happening? He then grabbed my hand and pulled me towards him and forced my hand onto his penis and held it there."

Ugh. That's so not okay!

Understandably, the woman was flustered by the situation as Heather recalled:

"I was frozen with fear, trying to remain calm, trying not to freak out because, after all, there was NOBODY ELSE in the office! I said something like ‘Ya know, let me think about what you're offering and I'll get back to you, but I need to go now because I'm in a play and I need to be there soon because we have to rehearse and…' I was rambling."

Oof. Weinstein didn't take the hint though as he tried convincing Heather to go through with the sexual act. Kerr added:

"I pulled my hand away as casually as possible. He told me that this was how things worked in Hollywood and that ALL of the actresses that had made it, had made it THIS way. He said ‘Name anyone. Any actress you can think of and this is how they made it.' He spelled it out for me. He told me that first I'd have sex with him and then he would take me to parties and show me who I needed to sleep with after that, but that he first needed to know ‘How GOOD I was.' He told me that I was not that good looking, BUT that he would be willing to help me anyway, like he was doing me a favor."

What a monster. Not long after this experience, Heather decided to quit acting altogether. She concluded:

"I felt so powerless, because he is, after all, very powerful and very well known … and very successful. I didn't think anyone would believe me. I was nobody. Why would he believe me?"

So sad. Regardless, we're proud of Heather for speaking out about her experience.

