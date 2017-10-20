Blac Chyna is claiming her baby daddy Rob Kardashian had some extensive surgery of his own... months after he blasted her for going under the knife following the birth of Dream Kardashian.

As we previously reported, the reality TV star posted a slew of naked pics of his ex to Instagram, along with video of Chyna being rolled in for post-baby surgery.

In the legal docs filed by the momma-of-two, she says he underwent $100K weight loss surgery, and added her breast and butt reduction procedures on top of a small amount of liposuction were less expensive.

Chyna also went off Rob for even going public about hers as it affected her weight loss, fitness, and diet endorsements on social media.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]