Julia Louis-Dreyfus Gives An Uplifting Update Amid Her Breast Cancer Battle: 'We Are NOT Fucking Around Here'!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is ready to make cancer her bitch.

As you may recall, at the end of September, the Veep actress took to Instagram to announce that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Less than a month later, it appears the celebrated comedienne's cancer treatment is already well under way.

Alongside the photo (above), the funny lady wrote:

"Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT fucking around here. 'I've got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you're going to hear me ROAR.'"

SING IT OUT, SISTER!! The Seinfeld alum concluded her post by thanking Katy Perry, as well as her costars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons, for their support.

She added:

"Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."

Other celebs made sure to send love Julia's way following her post. Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde, Vanessa Bayer, and countless others liked the inspiring upload. Oh, and Kat Dennings even commented:

"LOVE YOU SO MUCH WOMAN."

Awwww. We're sure the 56-year-old truly appreciates the love during, what we assume, is a tough time.

Stay strong, girl!!

