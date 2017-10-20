Katy Perry Gets Stuck In The Air Mid-Concert & Has To Actually Dive Into The Crowd — Watch!

Katy Perry has probably seen it all on her world tours, but she certainly wasn't expecting to get stuck mid-air during her Nashville concert!

New footage from her Wednesday night concert shows the songstress sitting on her floating Saturn stage prop, telling the crowd about her mechanical footage.

Related: Katy Offers Robert Pattinson Her Support Amid Split

She explained:

"This is the first time I've been stuck in space. I know I'm kind of a space cadet, but actually, this thing is stuck. What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories, should I just sing another song? You'd better put your phones up, it's a YouTube moment!"

While the 32-year-old handled the situation pretty well, you could tell she was definitely freaked out about being stuck!

Unfortunately, even when crew members managed to get the mechanical prop working again, Katy was faced with only one choice to get back on the ground: dive into the crowd.

Katy said:

"I guess I"m just going to have to get down and walk amongst my people. This is what you get for trying to bring out all of space to Nashville."

Watch the moment (below):

[Image via Media Punch.]

Tags: katy perry, music minute, nashville, scary!, witness: the tour, youtube