Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's Security Guards Brandished Loaded Weapons At Car Vandal

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West aren't messing around when it comes to their safety.

As we previously reported, three cars were vandalized at the bottom of Kimye's driveway early Friday morning. Although the culprit wasn't physically caught, the Wests' security detail did scare off the perpetrator as he was robbing the vehicles.

Related: Chyna's Mom Goes In On Wendy Williams In New Lawsuit

We're sure the male suspect ran for his life as it's said the security guards brandished loaded weapons at the criminal. Man, oh man.

According to TMZ, it's now standard operating procedure for the famous fam's Bel Air-based guards to be packin' heat. Reportedly, the moment the vandal saw the guns he fled into the darkness. The cops are now looking for him — which shouldn't take long since Kim and Kanye's security footage caught his face on camera.

Now, if you're wondering why Kim and Kanye's security team is carrying weapons these days, please note the decision was made after Keeks' Paris robbery last year. The West family's security is all that matters to Kimye's protectors, so if you were planning to rob them, just don't!!

Hey, you can't say we didn't warn you!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: busted!, kanye west, kim kardashian, legal matters, safety, scary!