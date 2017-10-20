Uh Oh — A Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Staffer Had Their Car Burglarized At The Couple's Mansion!

We're sure this has left Kim Kardashian West rattled.

A staffer for Keeks and husband Kanye West had their car ransacked at 4 a.m. on Friday. In addition to the employee's vehicle, the crook riffled through two other vehicles at the end of Kimye's driveway. Oh no!

Related: Blac Chyna Outs Rob Kardashian's $100K Weight Loss Surgery!

Law enforcement sources dished to TMZ that the theft took place at the Wests' Bel Air mansion. Although the male suspect never made it into Kim and Kanye's residence, he trashed the three vehicles he burglarized. Thankfully, security footage caught the perpetrator on camera AND the bad guy only made off with one iPhone. Sucks for the staffer, but it could've been so much worse!!

Reportedly, the Wests' security detail spotted the culprit and chased him off. The man was clearly disappointed in his robbery as he hit up Kathy Griffin's estate next. Again, an employee's vehicle was pillaged and a purse was stolen.

Nothing of value appears to have been in the purse as it was discarded not far from the funny lady's pad. Tsk, tsk.

Nonetheless, we have a feeling this incident has put the West family on high alert. As you surely know, Mrs. West has been struggling with PTSD ever since she was robbed at gun point in October 2016.

Our thoughts are with Kimmie and her fam right now!!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: busted!, kanye west, kathy griffin, kim kardashian, legal matters, scary!