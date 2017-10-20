'Do I Want To Flip Burgers?' Reclusive Lara Flynn Boyle Talks Suffering Through Sexual Misconduct In Rare Interview

We haven't heard from Lara Flynn Boyle in years!

The reclusive actress has stayed mostly off the radar for the past decade, not even appearing in the Twin Peaks revival.

But The Hollywood Reporter scored a rare interview with the star of The Practice as she took part in the 15th annual LA County Walk to Defeat ALS last Sunday, supporting celebrity Pilates instructor Mari Windsor.

The conversation naturally turned to the biggest topic in Hollywood right now, Harvey Weinstein and sexual misconduct in general.

Lara didn't share a Weinstein story, but she did say she had been the victim of sexual harassment on numerous occasions:

"Oh, all the time. All the time! It happens all the time."

So how did she handle it?

"I looked at it on two levels: Do I want to flip burgers, or do I want to put up with someone not being appropriate with me? I chose the other side."

The choice so many made — suffer through it or risk losing your position. How awful that so many have been put in that position by the powerful.

And those incidents leave scars. Lara says:

"It still stays with you. You still remember things that were not quite appropriate, but you move on and that's all you can do I guess. I support all the actresses that have come forward."

So great to hear from her after all this time!

