Mariah Carey's Ex James Packer Breaks His Silence About Their Broken Engagement, Calling The Romance A 'Mistake'!
James Packer has broken his silence!
A year after his messy split with Mariah Carey, the Australian businessman has finally opened up about their broken engagement. While the 50-year-old didn't say much on the matter, he DID have some mostly kind things to say about MiMi.
Related: Mariah's Los Angeles Home Robbed Of $50K Worth Of Stuff
Packer shared with the Weekend Australian:
[Image via WENN.]