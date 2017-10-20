Home Videos Photos Shop
Mariah Carey's Ex James Packer Breaks His Silence About Their Broken Engagement, Calling The Romance A 'Mistake'!

James Packer has broken his silence!

A year after his messy split with Mariah Carey, the Australian businessman has finally opened up about their broken engagement. While the 50-year-old didn't say much on the matter, he DID have some mostly kind things to say about MiMi.

Packer shared with the Weekend Australian:

"I was at a low point in my personal life. She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me."

Hmmm, so is that a yes or a no on the $50 million breakup settlement?? LOLz!

As for his relationships with his other exes, James boasted that he gets on "exceptionally well" with his two ex-wives. We doubt Mariah — who is a famed diva — is as forgiving as Jodhi Meares and Erica Baxter.

We mean, you know we're right…

