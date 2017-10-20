Home Videos Photos Shop
Mariah Carey's Los Angeles Home Robbed Of $50K Worth Of Purses & Sunglasses!

Mariah Carey is the latest celeb to have their home burglarized.

According to recent reports, MiMi's El Lay residence was robbed of $50,000 worth of belongings. While the thieves didn't make off with any of the hitmaker's jewels, they DID scoop up several of the A-lister's purses and sunglasses. In total, only about 10 items were snatched from Miz Carey's pad.

It's believed that the robbers broke into the chart topper's mansion around 3 a.m. on Thursday by making their way through a window or door on an upper floor. Apparently, the criminals used a ladder from the backyard. Although the crooks set off the residence's silent alarm, Mariah's security didn't discover the burglary until around 6 or 7 a.m. Oof!

Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the break-in as Mariah is currently in NYC. As we mentioned, Mariah isn't the only celeb who has been robbed this year — discover the others (below)!

