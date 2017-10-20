Mariah Carey's 'The Star' - REACTING Live!

Quentin Tarantino KNEW Harvey Weinstein 'Did A Couple Of These Things' -- Read His Confession In Frank New Interview!
Quentin Tarantino knew way too much about the exploits of Harvey Weinstein to sit by and do nothing.
And now he's finally, publicly acknowledging that hard truth.
In a very confessional interview with The New York Times out on Thursday, the Django Unchained director declares:
"Everyone who was close to Harvey had heard of at least one of those incidents. It was impossible they didn't."
As for himself, he addresses a few of the incidents involving well-known actresses, including the fact Harvey had reached a settlement with Rose McGowan over her alleged rape way back in 1997.
Quentin admits:
