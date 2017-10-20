Maroon 5's 'Whiskey' - REACTING Live!

Quentin Tarantino knew way too much about the exploits of Harvey Weinstein to sit by and do nothing.

And now he's finally, publicly acknowledging that hard truth.

In a very confessional interview with The New York Times out on Thursday, the Django Unchained director declares:

"Everyone who was close to Harvey had heard of at least one of those incidents. It was impossible they didn't."

As for himself, he addresses a few of the incidents involving well-known actresses, including the fact Harvey had reached a settlement with Rose McGowan over her alleged rape way back in 1997.

Quentin admits:

