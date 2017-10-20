Home Videos Photos Shop
Megyn Kelly Continues To Flounder!

10/20/2017 7:26 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezPerezTVBusiness BlitzThe PHP: Perez Hilton PodcastMegyn Kelly

Things are bleak over for her on NBC!

This and more on my latest podcast! Listen to The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, or directly at PerezPodcast.com!

