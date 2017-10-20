Ellen Terrifies Niall Horan With A 'Harry Styles' Cameo! Plus MORE Of Her Best Scares!

Niall Horan is too adorable to be given a damn heart attack, Ellen DeGeneres!!!

The Slow Hands singer was having a perfectly nice conversation with Ellen when she delivered a One Direction themed scare — as an ersatz Harry Styles (Scary Styles?) jumped out and screamed!

We're frankly impressed with how quickly Niall calmed back down, though we fear he was still in shock…

Ch-ch-check out the clip (above) and see more of Ellen's best scares (below)!

