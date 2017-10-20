Pink Reveals Christina Aguilera Tried To Punch Her During The Height Of Their Feud!

Pink and Christina Aguilera's feud is officially a thing of the past — which is a good thing because they once almost got into a physical fight!

On Thursday evening, the What About Us singer stopped by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live and spilled some serious tea about her former beef with her fellow Lady Marmalade belter. While the two powerhouses have since buried their '00s feud, their relationship was previously a rocky one.

During the game Plead the Fifth, Pink explained:

"We were super young and super new at the whole thing, and I think I'm an alpha, and she's an alpha… I'm used to taking my altercations physical and she's used to having them verbal. We're just very different, we're very different. And we were very young and new… You have to learn — women have to learn how to support each other. It's not taught to each other in the playground."

Well said. When asked if things ever got physical with Aguilera, the hitmaker shared:

"Actually, she swung at me in a club. Hilarious! I was like, ‘What's happening right now? What's happening?'"

Nonetheless, the two pop stars are laughing about the drama these days. Per Pink, she and Christina made up during her visit to The Voice as a guest mentor. She added:

"We became moms. We grew up. We hugged it out. It's that simple. I feel so good about that."

AH-Mazing! And things really are good between Pink and Christina as they've since collaborated on a song together. The chart topper admitted (in the video below):

Well, well!

Of course, Pink had many more candid moments during her WWHL appearance. Be sure to ch-ch-check them out (below).

