Rebecca Black Opens Up About Being Bullied So Intensely Over Friday She Wasn't Sure She'd 'Survive'

Six years later, Rebecca Black is reflecting on her viral song Friday, and the horrible abuse she suffered because of it.

Following the music video's release in 2011, the singer was given police protection after receiving an onslaught of death threats. And she was only 13!

In an essay for NBC News' Think published on Friday, the musician recalled the "onslaught of negative attention I received was so sudden and so intense that I wasn't sure I would survive."

She continued:

"It was open season and I was the target. The fact that there was a human, a person — a 13-year-old girl — on the other side of the screen seemingly escaped so many people's attention… I will never fully understand how I became one of the first people to experience online bullying in an extremely intense way."

The now 20-year-old also shared suffering verbal abuse from people she actually knew:

"In my life, there were people I personally knew at school and in my inner circle who verbally abused me. But then there were also complete strangers from all around the world using social media to deride me, degrade me and even worse; some people threatened my life."

While Rebecca didn't reveal what inspired her to speak out, she shared she hope she can help others being bullied get help:

"That's why I've chosen to add my voice to the chorus. Nobody needs to suffer in silence, like I did, for so many years. Talk to someone who can help, whether that's a friend, a trusted adult or a mental health professional. Whatever a bully is saying about you is wrong. It didn't feel that way when I was 13 and people were writing about how awful and undeserving I was, but I now know they were wrong."



