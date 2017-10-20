Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Gwyneth Beyoncé Demi Lovato T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Anglophilia, Music Minute, YouTube, PerezTV, Rita Ora >> Rita Ora's 'Anywhere' - REACTING Live!

Rita Ora's 'Anywhere' - REACTING Live!

10/20/2017 1:58 AM ET | Filed under: AnglophiliaMusic MinuteYouTubePerezTVRita Ora

Is this the song that will break her in America?

Watch to find out!

Enjoy! And SHARE!

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
View Pics »
Next story »
Liam Payne's "Bedroom Floor" - REACTING Live!
See All Comments