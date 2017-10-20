Probably a good call.
Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard has decided to leave his agency and agent Tyler Grasham after two men came forward alleging that Grasham had sexually assaulted them.
A source close to the young actor told Deadline that he decided to depart from The Agency For The Performing Arts (APA) due to those allegations, which have sparked an internal investigation within the company.
Grasham, who had been repping Wolfhard, is being accused of assaulting former child actor Blaise Godbe Lipman 10 years ago when he was looking for representation.
Soon after Lipman posted the account on his Facebook page, another accuser spoke out; 27-year-old film and TV editor Lucas Ozarowski told Deadline that the same thing happened to him at the hand of Grasham.
APA said it has called on a "neutral, independent investigator" to look into these allegations, which comes on the heels of over 50 women accusing mega-producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.
With a bright career ahead of him, we're glad the It actor immediately fled from the alleged predator.
