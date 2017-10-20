Movies, Baking, & Hit Love Songs — New Details On Taylor Swift's 'Very Normal' Relationship With Joe Alwyn!

She went from Loki to low-key!

After Taylor Swift's much-publicized relationship with Tom Hiddleston, the Look What You Made Me Do singer has been keeping things VERY chill with her new tall, blue-eyed Brit.

According to a source speaking to Us Weekly, Tay Tay and actor Joe Alwyn are "very much in love" — and they're keeping their romance safe by keeping it private:

"They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes. It's very normal, and no one really knows about it right now. They just work out, watch movies together and invite friends over. Taylor loves to cook and bake for him. They are still taking it slow."

That actually sounds kind of perfect and amazing.

They're also doing a great job keeping things on the DL. We only heard about them in May, but based on fan theories about her Gorgeous lyrics, the couple may have already been "taking it slow" for over a year at this point.

Do YOU think Taylor has finally found the key to her happiness??

[Image via RW/amP/Media Punch.]

Tags: gorgeous, joe alwyn, love line, taylor swift, tom hiddleston