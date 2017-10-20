Taylor Swift's New Song Gorgeous Has Arrived! LISTEN!

Home Videos Photos Shop
10/20/2017 12:14 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteTaylor Swift

It's finally here!!

After over a month of waiting — well, since she released Ready For It?Taylor Swift is back with a new song.

Listen to Gorgeous (below)!

And if you're loving this new era, T. Swizzle's album drops everywhere November 10!

