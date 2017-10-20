Listen To This: Kisses On Your Skin!

Pink and Christina Aguilera's feud is officially a thing of the past -- which is a good thing because they once almost got into a physical fight!

On Thursday evening, the What About Us singer stopped by Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live and spilled some serious tea about her former beef with her fellow Lady Marmalade belter. While the two powerhouses have since buried their '00s feud, their relationship was previously a rocky one.

During the game Plead the Fifth, Pink explained:

