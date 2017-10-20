Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Kisses On Your Skin!

Argentina is letting us have it!!!

Such fierce pop coming out of Buenos Aires!

Tini is all grown up and making major bops with super sexy videos!

Her latest release, Te Quiero Más featuring Nacho, reminds us of an Anitta song. It's a banger!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Tini!

