Famke Janssen doesn't pull any punches!

The actress spoke candidly about her exit from the X-Men film franchise earlier this week, making it clear she didn't voluntarily bow out of her iconic role.

While attending the Skin Cancer Foundation's Champions for Change Gala on Tuesday, the 52-year-old said it was the producers who decided not to bring her back as Jean Grey after she played the hero in four installments of the series.

She dished to Us Weekly:

"I didn't give up, they gave up on me. There's a big difference."

For those who missed it, Janssen wasn't featured in 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse — but her character Jean Grey was, this time played by a much younger Sophie Turner.

While this recast made sense given the fact that Apocalypse takes place in the 1980s, requiring a younger version of Jean Grey, the OG pointed out that a bit of sexism may lie behind the casting change:

"It was their [producers'] decision, you know? It's like what happens in life. You get, well not to me thankfully. But people, just like men trade women in for a younger model version. It's like that."

It's true — 20th Century Fox is already in talks with Kylie Jenner's fetus to take over Jennifer Lawrence's role as Mystique!

In all seriousness, Janssen makes a good point about the X-Men series being notorious for replacing older actress with someone younger while the boys get to be both ages. (Save for a sexy Rebecca Romijn cameo, of course.)

In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly Radio, Janssen said she was "really excited" to watch the Game of Thrones star play a young Jean Grey, but stressed:

"In the X-Men series, they've been doing this for years. Although women, it's interesting because they're replaced, and the older versions — or more mature, whatever the politically correct version of that is — are never to be seen again. Whereas the men are allowed to be both ages. Sexism. I think that I should be back along with my younger version and the way that we've seen it with Magneto and Professor X."

Yes, please! What fan wouldn't want to see Janssen and Turner fighting side-by-side?

