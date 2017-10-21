Report: Former Fox News Host Bill O'Reilly Settled ANOTHER Sexual Harassment Suit For $32 Million

Stop us if you've heard this one before… old white men in positions of power CONTINUE to behave badly, and it needs to stop.

But something tells us bombshell stories like these will just keep popping up again, and again, and again…

In a new report out Saturday morning in the New York Times, it turns out that disgraced former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly settled ANOTHER sexual harassment claim from a co-worker earlier this year… for a whopping $32 million.

WTF?!?!

Lis Wiehl, who was an analyst on Fox News for more than 15 years, accused O'Reilly of misconduct, claiming that he even forced her into a 'nonconsensual sexual relationship' at one point.

All that has not only been reported by the Times, but also now confirmed by 21st Century Fox themselves.

YIKES.

O'Reilly reportedly sent Wiehl a great deal of sexually explicit material as part of his continued harassment, including sending her gay pornography, according to the report.

After Wiehl came forward about the behavior, the settlement went down privately in January… just months before O'Reilly was eventually ridden out of town over other sexual harassment settlements and controversies aside from Wiehl.

The other issue here for the network comes with the fact that they had signed O'Reily to a new contract in February, bumping his salary up to $25 million a year. And that's just a month AFTER dropping massive money on the sexual harassment settlement.

Did Fox News REALLY think it was a good idea to renew O'Reilly at the time?!

The former TV host's reps have not responded with a comment yet, but we have one: shame on you, Bill. Please go away forever.

