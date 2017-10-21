Harvey Weinstein's Psychologist Disputes Reports On The Fallen Mogul Being 'Difficult' During Rehab

All those reports we've been hearing about Harvey Weinstein being overly difficult and angry during rehab?!

Not true, claims his psychologist, who said the disgraced media mogul took his time in an Arizona outpatient rehab facility "seriously."

Despite many reports coming out that Weinstein was just not into the treatment and didn't think he needed to get help in Arizona, his treating psychologist nevertheless spoke with TMZ to try to clear up what the Weinstein team believes are some misconceptions about Harvey's week away from Hollywood.

The psychologist, who didn't want his name used in the report, said the treatment program was one week of "intensive therapy" on an outpatient basis, and added:

"[The focus was on] dealing with [Harvey's] anger, his attitude toward others, boundary work and the beginnings of work on empathy." He says Weinstein was "invested in the program … There were things that triggered his anger and our job was to help him recognize where it was coming from and how to control it. But he was not venting about some conspiracy to get him. It was an appropriate display of anger."

Hmmm… OK.

The psychologist is adamant that the vast majority of Weinstein's therapy sessions were in private, too, since the facility was concerned about privacy issues — so any reports coming from other patients would be suspect and likely "just not true," according to the medical professional.

We'll see about all that, but for now, Weinstein is destined to leave Arizona today, and only "time will tell" if any progress was made in his week away from it all to finally start seeking help.

Here's hoping…

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

