The Official Trailer Is Out For Jean-Claude Van Johnson, And We Are All About It! Watch!!

Longtime action film star Jean-Claude Van Damme may make for an awkward celeb interviewee every now and again, but he absolutely knocked this new project out of the park!!!

The action hero is in a new project for Amazon Video called Jean-Claude Van Johnson, a funny and clever — and very meta — take on the action star as an undercover operative in a very bizarre situation.

Late this week, Amazon Video released the new trailer for the project on their YouTube channel, and you can watch that (above)!!!

So, SO good — so clever and funny, it really walks the line between smart and over-the-top with a very unique topic. We love it!!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Let us know your thoughts about the Jean-Claude Van Johnson trailer and upcoming show (below)!!!

BTW, you'll be able to stream JCVJ exclusively with an Amazon Prime membership beginning on December 15. Not far now!

