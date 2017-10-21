Home Videos Photos Shop
The Official Trailer Is Out For Jean-Claude Van Johnson, And We Are All About It! Watch!!

10/21/2017 6:30 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsFilm FlickersTech TalkYouTubeJean Claude Van Damme

Longtime action film star Jean-Claude Van Damme may make for an awkward celeb interviewee every now and again, but he absolutely knocked this new project out of the park!!!

The action hero is in a new project for Amazon Video called Jean-Claude Van Johnson, a funny and clever — and very meta — take on the action star as an undercover operative in a very bizarre situation.

Related: JCVD Was The Original Alien In Predator?!

Late this week, Amazon Video released the new trailer for the project on their YouTube channel, and you can watch that (above)!!!

So, SO good — so clever and funny, it really walks the line between smart and over-the-top with a very unique topic. We love it!!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Let us know your thoughts about the Jean-Claude Van Johnson trailer and upcoming show (below)!!!

BTW, you'll be able to stream JCVJ exclusively with an Amazon Prime membership beginning on December 15. Not far now!

