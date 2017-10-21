Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez T.Swift Pink Ed Sheeran Demi Lovato PerezTV
Home >> Listen To This >> Listen To This: On Your Skin And Bones!

Listen To This: On Your Skin And Bones!

10/21/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

This is sensational!!!

Jessie Ware is making the best music of her career!!!

Pop with so much soul and substance!!!

A++!!!!!!

Obsessed with all the tracks she's previewed from her forthcoming album. And the latest taste, Alone, is our favorite yet.

You MUST hear it above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Jessie Ware!

Tags: ,

Related Stories

Now And Then: Where Are They NOW??
Where The Most Loved Bachelor Contestants Are Now
Halloween Costumes EVERYONE Should Avoid This Year!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
Next story »
See All Comments