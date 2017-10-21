Home Videos Photos Shop
Holy Shit, Justin Bieber…

10/21/2017

What did you do to your chest, Justin Bieber?!

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a VERY new and memorable look: ink, ink, and more ink, completely covering his chest and torso!!!

As you can see in the screenshot (above), the 23-year-old Biebs looks a LOT different with a completely inked up chest, done by artist Bang Bang over the course of three days this week.

Wild!!!

The singer shared a video of the finished product on his IG account, too, and it's got all of his fans talking (below):

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

That's a LOT of ink!!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Too much ink?? Do you like the look??

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Instagram.]

