Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson And Husband Andrew East Reveal She Recently Suffered A Miscarriage

What did you do to your chest, Justin Bieber?!

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a VERY new and memorable look: ink, ink, and more ink, completely covering his chest and torso!!!

As you can see in the screenshot (above), the 23-year-old Biebs looks a LOT different with a completely inked up chest, done by artist Bang Bang over the course of three days this week.

Wild!!!

The singer shared a video of the finished product on his IG account, too, and it's got all of his fans talking (below):

[Image via Instagram.]