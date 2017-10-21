Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson And Husband Andrew East Reveal She Recently Suffered A Miscarriage

Holy Shit, Justin Bieber...
What did you do to your chest, Justin Bieber?!
The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a VERY new and memorable look: ink, ink, and more ink, completely covering his chest and torso!!!
Related: Yeah But Would Squirrels Get Tattoos Like This?!
As you can see in the screenshot (above), the 23-year-old Biebs looks a LOT different with a completely inked up chest, done by artist Bang Bang over the course of three days this week.
Wild!!!
The singer shared a video of the finished product on his IG account, too, and it's got all of his fans talking (below):
[Image via Instagram.]