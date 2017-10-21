Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bieber Pink Bill O'Reilly T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Sad Sad, YouTube, Dancing With The Stars, Shawn Johnson, Health, Mental Health, Family, Football, NFL, Olympics, Dance, Pregnant, Gymnastics, Baby Bump Watch, Pregnancy Talk, Perezcious Parenting >> Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson And Husband Andrew East Reveal She Recently Suffered A Miscarriage

Gold Medalist Shawn Johnson And Husband Andrew East Reveal She Recently Suffered A Miscarriage

10/21/2017 7:31 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberSad SadYouTubeDancing With The StarsShawn JohnsonHealthMental HealthFamilyFootballNFLOlympicsDancePregnantGymnasticsBaby Bump WatchPregnancy TalkPerezcious Parenting

This is such a sad thing to see for a young couple trying to have a family.

Former Olympic gold medal winner Shawn Johnson, and her husband, NFL free agent Andrew East, revealed in a very sad video on Saturday that they've recently suffered a miscarriage.

Related: More Shawn Johnson News HERE

The gymnast and two-time Dancing With The Stars competitor and her husband sat down in front of the camera to talk about the news, update their fans and followers, and most importantly share their story in the hopes that it can help comfort and align others.

You can watch the heartbreaking video (above) — a very powerful and moving moment the pair shared with the world.

So, so sad.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
View Pics »
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Directors Guild Begins Disciplinary Action Against Harvey Weinstein, Condemns Sexual Harassment
See All Comments