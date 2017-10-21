Melanie C Debuts New Music Video With A Cameo From All The Spice Girls EXCEPT Mel B — Watch!!

Rumors of a falling out have been rampant for a while now, and when you watch Melanie C's new video for her single Room For Love, you definitely can see something isn't quite right with all of the Spice Girls!!!

The singer, who's now moved on to her solo career, debuted the music video for her new single this weekend, and she made sure to include every single Spice Girl in it… except for Mel B.

Oops!!!

There have long been rumors of a rift between the two Mels after issues surrounding the Spice Girls' reunion tour, and so this is a not-so-subtle shot from one to the other that says hey, you ain't with us!!!

Watch the video, featuring Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Victoria Beckham — but not Mel B (above)!!!

In addition to all the former bandmates besides Mel B, Natalie Imbruglia and KT Tunstall both make cameo appearances in the video, too.

What do U think of the single, and the video?! More importantly, what do U think of Melanie C not-so-subtly leaving out Mel B??

Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!!!

