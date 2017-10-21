The Bachelor Alum Whitney Bischoff Is Married!

Congrats to Whitney Bischoff, who is now a married woman!

The 32-year-old former contestant on The Bachelor wed her fiancé Ricky Angel at a resort in Cape Cod, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon, according to multiple sources who first broke the story to E! News.

One eyewitness shared a bit of detail about the wedding ceremony itself, saying:

"The wedding took place just after 4 p.m. The ceremony was set up right at the water with chairs lining the aisle. The weather was perfect and sunny. Whitney wore a classic long form fitted dress with a veil. Her hair was in a low bun with a side part. Ricky wore a dark colored suit. The ceremony lasted about 20 minutes. At the end, Whitney and Ricky had a few private moments where they took a walk on a dock and toasted with glasses of Rose. For the cocktail hour and reception, everyone moved inside to a room overlooking the water."

Cute!!!

Among the guests were some other notable names from the Bachelor franchise, including Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Boothe, and Evan Bass and Carly Waddell.

Now, after going the distance on The Bachelor but ultimately not staying with Chris Soules, Whitney is spoken for and we couldn't be happier for the new husband and wife!

Congrats, y'all!!!

