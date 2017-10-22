It was a rough night in Albany, New York for rapper Cardi B.

The star was staying at the Hilton Albany in the upstate New York city when, at around 1:00 a.m., other guests started complaining about a lot of noise coming from her room.

The cops eventually got called to some sort of disturbance, Cardi B was confronted by hotel security, and after things escalated, she was ordered to leave the hotel, per TMZ.

At one point, according to reports, she called someone on staff at the hotel a "racist motherfucker" as she stormed out with her entourage — and now, in a new video to her Instagram account this morning, she's doubling down on the racism accusations!!!

In this video, posted about an hour ago, she explains she was busted for having weed in her hotel room and that's what caused her exit — but also, she accuses the city of Albany of being racist for how they handled things.

Watch (below):

I’m not going for thatA post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Shit got me tightA post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

I had such a good time in Albany thooo and the show was poppin .Color kids be careful out there thoooA post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:31am PDT

Damn!!!

She had a tough weekend all around; the rapper apparently briefly broke up with her boyfriend Offset on Saturday, as well — though the pair quickly reconciled and she says she overreacted to that.

At least her concert earlier that night looked like it was lots of fun (below):

Wow!!

Other than that, though… tough weekend for Cardi B.

We'll see if anything ever comes of her accusations towards the city of Albany.

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

