Dr. Phil Responds To Incident With Injured Skateboarder

Dr. Phil is speaking out!

After news broke this weekend of an incident that occurred on Friday morning in El Lay — in which the TV doc hit a skateboarder with his car in a crosswalk — the celeb himself is now sharing his side of the story about what happened.

Related: Dr. Phil Sits Down With Sinead O'Connor

Earlier this morning we heard from the skateboarder who was hit by Dr. Phil's car, and it sounds like he may eventually be pursuing some type of legal action, as he's meeting with a lawyer on Monday.

Now, the celebrated TV host is responding. A statement was just release to us from a spokesperson for Dr. Phil McGraw (below):

"Dr. Phil talked with the gentleman at the time of the mishap and was assured by him that he was fine. If there are any outstanding questions from the LAPD, he will of course be glad to answer them and believes he was operating within the law."

That statement jives with the initial reports we shared Saturday afternoon: McGraw and the skateboarder talked, the guy said he wasn't injured, and McGraw drove off.

It was only after that when the skateboarder decided to seek medical attention, with McGraw already gone from the scene.

We'll see if the LAPD needs anything else from the case, and cover what goes on from here… sounds like an unfortunate mishap.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: accident, business blitz, busted!, controversy, dr. phil, health, injury, legal matters, oops!, phil mcgraw, skateboard, skateboarder, tv news