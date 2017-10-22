The Skateboarder Who Dr. Phil Hit With His Car Is Now Getting Pretty Aggressive — Lawsuit Time??

Look out, Dr. Phil!

The skateboarder that the TV doc apparently hit with his car on Friday morning is now taking to Instagram with a far more serious — and aggressive — story than what was originally reported after the incident occurred in the Universal City area of El Lay.

Terrence Bembury has taken to his IG account to show some pics of the aftermath of the accident in the hospital, and in the captions he's providing more information about Dr. Phil's role in the whole ordeal.

Take this one, that he posted yesterday evening (below):

The caption there in full reads (below):

"Dr. Phil just hit me with his car this morning. I filled a police report.. And injury.. Waiting for the dew process.. And will contact TM Z"

Bembury needs some help with spelling — and he also tagged the pic with hashtags #gymrat and #gainz — but, OK…

And the second pic, too (below):

With the caption (below):

"Thank Dr. Phil.. It felt amazing getting hit by your Mercedes.. Now I'm going on two days of missing work.. SmH. I meet with my Lawyer Monday.. This is a 100% winnable vase since Dr PHIL ran a stop sign and was in the wrong lane of traffic"

That caption includes tags #swole, #pump, and #fitfam. Gotta tag everything you can on the 'Gram!!!!!

Regardless of the goofy captions and tags, Bembury is going to have a serious case against Dr. Phil here, especially if it bears out that the TV doc wasn't supposed to be driving where he was, and Bembury was hit while in the crosswalk.

We'll see if anything ever comes of it, but based on those captions, it sure sounds like Bembury is serious about meeting with his lawyer and finding a financial resolution to this issue.

In a comment on one of his IG posts, he also wrote this (below) responding to another user who asked for more details on what happened:

"yesterday morning, Dr. Phil ran a stop sign and was in the wrong exiting lane while I was crossing in the cross walk, then shook my hand and took off, he never got out the car, checked too see if I was injured, didn't even ask for my name, cops told me he needed to stay until cops came and that he should of called himself, and the fact a shuttle driver stopped for me and he passed the driver and I even shouted and stuck my ✋ out, him being oblivious to all this means he either was on his phone or just straight hit me knowing my obvious presence and didn't care, either way he broke traffic laws which resulted in him hitting me"

Uh-oh!

Might be time to pay up to settle up, Dr. Phil…

