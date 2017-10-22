And another one comes out.

So sickening.

The Los Angeles Times published a bombshell report on Sunday morning that film director James Toback has allegedly been preying on young actresses for years -- and more than 30 women have come forward in the story accusing the Oscar-nominated writer/director of sexual harassment.

Toback, who has directed films like Black and White, and Two Girls and a Guy while also being nominated for writing Warren Beatty's film Bugsy, is now facing mounting accusations of sexual harassment, and the details are sickening.

According to the more than three-dozen women who have already come forward,

[Image via IPA/WENN.]