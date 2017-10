Justin Timberlake has been chosen to perform the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show!!!

He made the announcement on Sunday afternoon on Twitter, in a video he cut alongside Jimmy Fallon for some comedic effect!

Ch-ch-check out the video announcement of the halftime show news for the biggest NFL game of the year (below):

[Image via Apega/WENN.]