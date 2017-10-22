Film Director James Toback Accused Of Sexual Harassment By More Than 30 Women

And another one comes out.

So sickening.

The Los Angeles Times published a bombshell report on Sunday morning that film director James Toback has allegedly been preying on young actresses for years — and more than 30 women have come forward in the story accusing the Oscar-nominated writer/director of sexual harassment.

Toback, who has directed films like Black and White, and Two Girls and a Guy while also being nominated for writing Warren Beatty's film Bugsy, is now facing mounting accusations of sexual harassment, and the details are sickening.

According to the more than three-dozen women who have already come forward, Toback would use his status as a director to lure young women into audition rooms where interviews would quickly turn sexual.

To that end, Toback would use extremely graphic sexual language "under the guise of describing a role or film," after which he would allegedly engage in masturbation in front of the women.

WTF?!

Actress Adrienne LaValley recounted her story about Toback on the record to the Times, where she said he tried to rub his crotch against her leg and later stood up and ejaculated in his pants in front of her (below):

"The way he presented it, it was like, ‘This is how things are done.' I felt like a prostitute, an utter disappointment to myself, my parents, my friends. And I deserved not to tell anyone."

Awful. Just awful.

Toback, for what it's worth, has denied the allegations of all 38 women (31 of which were wiling to speak on the record in that Times story). The director, who is now 72 years old, claimed it has long been "biologically impossible" for him to do some of the acts described because he's been on medication for diabetes and a heart condition.

He also said that he never met any of the women, of if he had, "it was for five minutes."

And yet somehow, more than three dozen women have now come forward, all with remarkably similar allegations around Toback from different times and places.

So scary for women in Hollywood to deal with shit like this — let's just hope all the creeps keep being outed a la Harvey Weinstein, and one day, eventually, the film industry may become a far healthier space for women to work.

