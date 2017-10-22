Mark Cuban Has Started Teasing A 2020 Presidential Campaign…

The two don't like each other, but would Mark Cuban actually go up against Donald Trump for a shot at the White House?!

The Dallas Mavericks owner and former tech mogul was profiled on a show called OBJECTified on Fox News that aired on Sunday night, and during the show, Cuban hinted at the possibility of a run.

Here's the most interesting part: Cuban says if he is going to run, it's going to be as a member of the Republican Party, which means not only would he go up against Trump in 2020, but Cuban would have to do it in the Republican Primary rather than in the general election!

Something like that would send HUGE waves throughout the GOP!!!

Cuban had been lukewarm on Trump very early, liking his business savvy, but by now the NBA owner absolutely detests Trump — arguing Trump just doesn't know much, and eventually becoming a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton in the general election.

We'll see if Cuban really means it about running in 2020, though. He says he's still deciding, and a big part of the decision will come down to whether or not his wife really wants to make this change, too.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

Would you support President Cuban???

