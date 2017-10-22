Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bieber Selena Timberlake T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Wacky, Tacky & True, Zportz, Politik, Donald Trump, Tech Talk, Business Blitz, Basketball, Reality TV, NBA, Viral: News, Controversy >> Mark Cuban Has Started Teasing A 2020 Presidential Campaign…

Mark Cuban Has Started Teasing A 2020 Presidential Campaign…

10/22/2017 7:21 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsWacky, Tacky & TrueZportzPolitikDonald TrumpTech TalkBusiness BlitzBasketballReality TVNBAViral: NewsControversy

no title

The two don't like each other, but would Mark Cuban actually go up against Donald Trump for a shot at the White House?!

The Dallas Mavericks owner and former tech mogul was profiled on a show called OBJECTified on Fox News that aired on Sunday night, and during the show, Cuban hinted at the possibility of a run.

Related: Cuban Confirms Trump Creeps On Women, Too!

Here's the most interesting part: Cuban says if he is going to run, it's going to be as a member of the Republican Party, which means not only would he go up against Trump in 2020, but Cuban would have to do it in the Republican Primary rather than in the general election!

Something like that would send HUGE waves throughout the GOP!!!

Cuban had been lukewarm on Trump very early, liking his business savvy, but by now the NBA owner absolutely detests Trump — arguing Trump just doesn't know much, and eventually becoming a strong supporter of Hillary Clinton in the general election.

Related: Turns Out Cuban Is A Pretty Good Guy At Times

We'll see if Cuban really means it about running in 2020, though. He says he's still deciding, and a big part of the decision will come down to whether or not his wife really wants to make this change, too.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

Would you support President Cuban???

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Newspix.pl/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Where The Most Loved Bachelor Contestants Are Now
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
Greeting Cards With Real Donald Trump Quotes!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
View Pics »
« Previous story
Justin Timberlake Will Perform The Super Bowl Halftime Show!
Next story »
Corey Feldman Ticketed On Misdemeanor Marijuana And Traffic Charges In Louisiana
See All Comments