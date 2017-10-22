Listen To This: Familia Forever!

The Kelly Family have been very popular in Germany for decades. The sibling group delivery folk-inspired pop songs.

There's an earnestness to their music and a sonic similarity to country music here in America.

Their latest release, Nanana, is one of the best of their career!!!

You will be chanting along in the chorus!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from The Kelly Family!

Tags: listen to this, the kelly family