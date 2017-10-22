Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Familia Forever!

10/22/2017

The Kelly Family have been very popular in Germany for decades. The sibling group delivery folk-inspired pop songs.

There's an earnestness to their music and a sonic similarity to country music here in America.

Their latest release, Nanana, is one of the best of their career!!!

You will be chanting along in the chorus!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from The Kelly Family!

