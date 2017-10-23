Anna Faris Spills All About Insecurities That Plagued Her Marriage To Chris Pratt

Anna Faris' insecurities played a major role in the demise of her marriage to Chris Pratt.

The Mom actress recently revealed this to be true in her new memoir, Unqualified. Specifically, the Scary Movie alum opened up about the jealousy she felt surrounding Pratt's budding friendship with his Passengers costar, Jennifer Lawrence. Poor thing!!

According to Radar Online, the industry vet wrote:

"Even before they met in person, my publicist, out of the blue, pulled me aside, 'Anna, listen, there are going to be paparazzi all over them. There are going to be shots of them laughing together on their way to set. There are going to be stories circulating, and you have to brace yourself for this.' I didn't think it would bother me. I've been in this business a while now and I had seen Chris star alongside other beautiful women, like Aubrey Plaza and Bryce Dallas Howard."

However, Miz Faris began to worry about her husband and J.Law as the Passengers press tour kicked into overdrive. On the cheating allegations that circled in the press, Anna shared:

"I talked to Chris about how hurt I felt, even though I knew there were no truth to the stories [that he cheated on her], and he didn't understand at first… I didn't want to pay attention to the stories but I couldn't block them all out, either. I'd always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumors, was making me feel insecure. Eventually Chris came around and understood why it felt shitty."

Now, before you jump to any conclusions, the 40-year-old wants you to know there was nothing inappropriate about Chris' relationship with Lawrence. In fact, Anna is very fond of the Hunger Games starlet. She continued:

"Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn't need to be, because she hadn't done anything wrong… She's awesome, but of course it's hurtful and also embarrassing when people are saying your husband is cheating on you – even if it's patently untrue. You still feel, and look, like a fool."

We can only imagine how hard that whole situation must've been. Although, Anna isn't the only one who has struggled with jealousy. Per Anna's book, Pratt was green with envy over her What's Your Number costar Chris Evans.

The House Bunny star relayed:

"While my Chris had a break from filming Parks and Recreation, he came to set and did a small part. He was never overt about it, but he would bring up my kissing scenes with Chris Evans casually. ‘So, when do you have to do that love scene with Evans?' he'd ask. It was thinly veiled, but very sweet."

Whomp, whomp. Professional jealousy came into play as well as both actors struggled with the yo-yo spiral of their respective careers. For a long time, Chris felt like Jason Segel's character in Forgetting Sarah Marshall as he would carry her purse on red carpets and watch people hit on his wife.

However, in recent years, the 38-year-old's fame has skyrocketed — leaving Anna somewhat bitter. In the book, she recalls telling her (soon-to-be ex) husband:

"'Sometimes I feel like I don't have the career that I used to, and I do have moments of insecurity about that. I'm so thrilled and grateful that you are doing the things you are, and I have crazy pride in the fact that your talents are recognized, but it can be hard not to have a moment of self-doubt when my husband is acting with young women in big movies and I'm playing a role in Mom that, while I love it, is incredibly unsexy. And I am really happy to celebrate your celebrity. Like when we're in a restaurant, and someone asks to take a picture with you and hands me the camera, mostly I love it…but truth be told, it's not like I don't walk away with, say, 4 percent of a sting.'"

Man, oh man.

While these excerpts have given us some insight into Anna and Chris' split, we're still devastated by it. Is it bad that we're still hoping for a reconciliation?? We guess Anna's new boyfriend would be bummed if they reunited.

All good things must come to an end. *Sigh*

