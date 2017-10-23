Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bieber Selena Timberlake T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives, Reality TV >> Bethenny Frankel's Ex Jason Hoppy Agrees To Plea Deal In Hopes Of Getting Stalking Charges Dismissed

Bethenny Frankel's Ex Jason Hoppy Agrees To Plea Deal In Hopes Of Getting Stalking Charges Dismissed

10/23/2017 4:36 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersBethenny FrankelReal HousewivesReality TV

no title

Life's just easier if you play by Bethenny Frankel's rules.

Almost a year after being charged for harassing and stalking the Real Housewives of New York star, Jason Hoppy has agreed to a plea deal involving an Adjournment in Contemplation of Dismissal.

Per the agreement, which Hoppy initially rejected back in March, the case can potentially be dismissed in six months if Hoppy honors his ex-wife's order of protection and obeys all laws.

For those who don't know, Hoppy was charged in second degree aggravated harassment and fourth degree stalking back in January after allegedly sending Frankel over 160 emails and several text messages.

Related: Bethenny & Dennis Shields Are Back On!

The Bravo-lebrity also accused Hoppy of accosting her and her then-boyfriend at their 7-year-old daughter Bryn's school.

Hoppy's attorney denied these claims and filed a motion to dismiss the stalking and harassment charges, but the motion was dismissed by a judge in early August.

Now, it looks like Hoppy could get what he wants — the charges thrown out — so long as he stays away from the Skinnygirl founder's home, business, and avoids having any communication with her.

Bethenny hasn't commented on the matter, but Jason's attorney Alex Spiro said in a statement to E! News:

"We are pleased but not at all surprised that the charges were dismissed. It's clear from the trajectory of this case that her claims were not substantiated or credited, and the motive was questioned. Mr. Hoppy looks forward to moving on with his life and his daughter."

Looks like Jason has no choice but to obey his ex's wishes.

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Where The Most Loved Bachelor Contestants Are Now
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Former Radio Host Details 'Surviving' R. Kelly's Sexual & Physical Abuse
Next story »
Selena Gomez Fans Are CONVINCED Her New Song Wolves Is About Her Lupus Battle — & They May Be Right!
See All Comments