68-Year-Old Billy Joel Welcomes His Third Child!

Piano baby!

As we reported this month, 68-year-old Billy Joel revealed that his 35-year-old wife Alexis Joel was having another baby!

Now, as of Sunday — days after the announcement — the musician's bundle of joy is already here!

Related: Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom Kept Their Entire Pregnancy Secret!

According to People, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, at New York University Hospital at 7:50 p.m.!

The little tot — weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz. — is Joel's third child, along with Della Rose (2) and Alexa Ray Joel (31). FYI: Alexa's mother is Joel's ex-wife Christie Brinkley!

Their rep released the following statement:

"Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family… Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled."

And get this: both Billy and daughter Alexa were in the delivery room as Alexis gave birth! So cute!

Congrats to the beautiful family!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]

Tags: alexis joel, alexis roderick, baby blabber, billy joel, celeb kidz, christie brinkley, it's a girl!, remy anne