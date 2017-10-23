Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bieber Selena Timberlake T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Christie Brinkley, It's A Girl!, Celeb Kidz >> 68-Year-Old Billy Joel Welcomes His Third Child!

68-Year-Old Billy Joel Welcomes His Third Child!

10/23/2017 9:27 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberChristie BrinkleyIt's A Girl!Celeb Kidz

no title

Piano baby!

As we reported this month, 68-year-old Billy Joel revealed that his 35-year-old wife Alexis Joel was having another baby!

Now, as of Sunday — days after the announcement — the musician's bundle of joy is already here!

Related: Andy Samberg & Joanna Newsom Kept Their Entire Pregnancy Secret!

According to People, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Remy Anne, at New York University Hospital at 7:50 p.m.!

The little tot — weighing in at 7 lbs. 3 oz. — is Joel's third child, along with Della Rose (2) and Alexa Ray Joel (31). FYI: Alexa's mother is Joel's ex-wife Christie Brinkley!

Their rep released the following statement:

"Sunday night, Billy and Alexis Joel welcomed Remy Anne into their family… Alexis and Remy are doing well, and everyone is thrilled."

And get this: both Billy and daughter Alexa were in the delivery room as Alexis gave birth! So cute!

Congrats to the beautiful family!

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
Celebs Who've Been Candid About IVF!
Beyoncé's Pregnancy With The Twins In Photos!
View Pics »
Next story »
Mary J. Blige's Ex Wants More Damn Money!!
See All Comments