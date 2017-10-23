Ed Sheeran Ordered By Doctors To Take It Easy After Accident: 'They Said If I Put Anymore Stress On It I Might Not Be Able To Play Again'

Ed Sheeran needs to take it easy these days.

Over the weekend, the hitmaker appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and opened up about his recent bicycle accident. During his visit on the chat show, Sheeran revealed that he broke his elbow, wrist, and rib while going down hill on a "peddle bike."

Initially, Ed didn't think his injuries were so bad as he was able to get up and bike to a pub following the accident. However, after falling asleep at home, Taylor Swift's bestie woke up at 5 a.m. in immense pain. To make matters worse, the doctors advised him to postpone performing until he's healed because if he "put[s] anymore stress on it [he] might not be able to play again." *GASP*

Although Ed doesn't really know when he'll be fully healed, doctors have speculated that he'll tentatively be better in around four weeks. Be sure to watch Ed's words on the situation for yourself (below)!

[Image via The Jonathan Ross Show/YouTube.]

