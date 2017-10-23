Ewan McGregor & Wife Split As Pics Of Him Kissing His Fargo Costar Come Out!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Looks like another marriage in Hollywood has come to an end.

After 22 years of marriage, Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis appear to be broken up. While a rep for the 46-year-old actor has not commented, a family source confirms that the couple has been separated since May 2017.

And that's actually a relief because McGregor was spotted kissing his Fargo costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead at a London cafe over the weekend!

We're not sure how long this new romance has been going on, but while it's rumored Ewan and his wife split in May, Winstead and her husband of seven years, Riley Stearns, announced their split in May too.

Just a coincidence??

As for the locked lips sighting of the new couple, a fellow customer commented:

"They were deep in conversation and were there together for more than an hour. As they left she got on to the back of Ewan's motorbike and they sped off together."

Sounds like these two are happily moving on.

Winstead and her ex had no children together while Ewan his ex have four children.

Hopefully both splits have been easy and drama-free!

