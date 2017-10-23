George Clooney Has A Proud Poppa Moment Opening Up About How The Twins Are Growing Up!

Following his interview condemning Harvey Weinstein alongside costar Matt Damon, George Clooney looked happy to be on the red carpet with his wife Amal!

With the actor in a dark suit and the human rights lawyer in a blue Bill Blass gown, the couple were completely aglow at the Suburbicon premiere in Los Angeles on Monday!

You'd never know they were the parents to four-month-old twins!

Speaking to Extra prior to the event, the new dad couldn't help but gush about Alexander and Ella, sharing:

"When Amal and I met and when we got married it became really clear we were lucky… It seemed selfish not to share some of that luck with some other people."

And he added that his little boy is growing bigger and bigger:

"He weighs three pounds more than his sister."

George also continued to dish on their differing personalities:

"They're born with a personalities. Ella is very elegant and dainty she has these big beautiful eyes, she looks like Amal… He's just a thug, he's a fat little boy. He laughs louder than everyone in the room, it's the funniest thing."

Awww!!

They sound like the cutest little babies, but even so, the 56-year-old confessed they are "done" having kids!!

Well, we hope he and Amal enjoy every second with their little ones!

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

