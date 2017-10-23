James Gunn saw this coming.
The Guardians of the Galaxy director has been waiting decades for filmmaker James Toback's sexual misconduct scandal to break — and now that the time has come, Gunn couldn't be more relieved.
On Sunday, Tobak was accused of sexual misconduct by over 30 woman in a report by the Los Angeles Times. The explosive exposé chronicled instances where the Black and White director would use his power to lure young women into audition rooms where things would quickly turn into a casting couch situation.
Related: Roman Polanski Accused Of Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl In 1975
Not only did Gunn corroborate the report in a lengthy Facebook post, he claimed to be a whistle-blower about Toback's abuse for years — but says no one listened to him!
Later Sunday, Gunn said he personally knew more than a dozen women who accused Tobak of sexual harassment, detailing:
"He has done this to three girls I've dated, two of my very best friends, and a family member… twice. Yes, he came up to her twice with the same stupid line, not realizing she was the same person. This is in addition to many other women I've talked to at parties or dinners about their interactions with Toback."
Yuck. Sickening — but not the least bit surprising given all the slimy behavior of Hollywood's elite that's been exposed over the past few weeks.
Video: Fan Grabs Harry Styles' Crotch On Stage At Concert
Still, in his post, Gunn made a point to differentiate between a Hollywood sleaze ball hitting on a ton of women, versus someone — like Toback, allegedly — who practices "sexual coercion." He wrote:
"I don't want to be attacking every Hollywood douchebag who hits on countless women. That type of behavior isn't cool, but I think it's important to separate douchebaggery from any kind of sexual coercion. But the women I talked to who DID go someplace private with Toback, told stories that were worse than the women only accosted on the street."
The 72-year-old director has denied all allegations of misconduct. Gunn also made it clear he had no direct proof of any misbehavior, only the word of multiple people he trusts.
The dominoes are finally falling, y'all — and it's great to know we have stand-up guys like Gunn to make sure the abusers stay knocked down. Read his full post (below):
[Image via Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN.]
Tags: controversy, facebook, film flickers, guardians of the galaxy, icky icky poo, james gunn, james toback, legal matters