Jaime Pressly Gives Birth To Twin Boys!

10/23/2017 10:42 PM ET

Double trouble, indeed!

On Monday, Jaime Pressly revealed on Instagram she gave birth to twin boys — Leo and Lenon — on October 16!

The Mom star announced the news with a photo of her beautiful tots! As seen here:

They’re here! Introducing our new additions, Leo and Lenon, born October 16th. #DoubleTroubleA post shared by Jaime Pressly (@jaimepressly) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

The actress — who also has 10-year-old son Dezi James from a previous relationship — welcomed her bundle of joys with longtime boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi.

Such wonderful news!

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]

