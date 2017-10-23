Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Bieber Selena Timberlake T.Swift PerezTV
Home >> Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, Music Minute, Zportz, Michael Jackson, Football, Super Bowl >> Janet Jackson Is 'Happy' For Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Performance — But Will She Make An Appearance??

Janet Jackson Is 'Happy' For Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Performance — But Will She Make An Appearance??

10/23/2017 7:02 PM ET | Filed under: Justin TimberlakeJanet JacksonMusic MinuteZportzMichael JacksonFootballSuper Bowl

no title

No NippleGate: Part Two here!

As we reported, on Sunday, Justin Timberlake confirmed he is headlining the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show after previously performing two other times.

While many are excited about JT's gig, others are wondering if his infamous 2004 collaborator Janet Jackson will make a surprise appearance (hopefully) without a "wardrobe malfunction."

Video: Thirsty Fan Grabs Harry Styles' Crotch On Stage At Concert

Sadly, according to an E! News source, Miz Jackson will NOT be joining the SexyBack singer on stage. A different insider says Michael Jackson's sister is too busy with her own tour to perform at another Super Bowl.

However, the 51-year-old doesn't have any animosity towards Timberlake. A source noted:

"She is happy to hear JT is performing and thinks he will be great as always!… She wishes him a great performance. They had some great memories."

In terms of Justin's halftime set, the musician plans to perform his oldies but goodies!

"Justin will be playing his old stuff during his Super Bowl performance. He plans to perform the 'classic JT stuff'… Justin's team has really been pushing to lock in this deal and he's very excited for the opportunity."'

You can ch-ch-check out Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018!

[Image via Apega/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: An Oral History of 'David Pumpkins'
Next story »
'What Could I Do?' The OA's Brit Marling Says Harvey Weinstein Tried To Get Her To Shower With Him
See All Comments